Justice Department Sues Maine Over Transgender Athletes in Sports

The U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a lawsuit against Maine on Wednesday, intensifying President Donald Trump's conflict with the state over its policy of allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's and girls' sports. The Justice Department claims that Maine's actions violate Title IX by permitting transgender female athletes to participate in these events.

Governor Janet Mills argues that the lawsuit represents federal overreach and undermines states' rights. Mills said, "This is about defending the rule of law against a federal government bent on imposing its will." This legal battle highlights ongoing disputes surrounding transgender athletes and states' autonomy.

Amid this controversy, Maine faces potential consequences including federal funding cuts for schools. Additionally, the conflict is expected to influence competitive House and Senate races. As the legal struggle unfolds, the broader conversation on transgender athletes in sports continues to polarize opinions nationwide, illustrated by recent polling data.

(With inputs from agencies.)