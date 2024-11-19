Currency Shift as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

Safe-haven currencies saw a rise in demand on Tuesday amidst growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Following Russia's nuclear doctrine update, the U.S. dollar, Swiss franc, and yen attracted buyers seeking stability in uncertain times.

Notably, Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory further escalated the situation, with Russia deeming it a major increase in hostilities. In response, safe-haven currency fluctuations were observed, with the dollar index rising marginally amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.

Despite initial fluctuations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized efforts to avoid nuclear conflict, receiving international acknowledgment. Concurrently, central banks, including the Federal Reserve and ECB, are closely monitoring the situation, potentially adjusting interest rate policies to foster economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)