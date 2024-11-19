Airbus CEO Confident in Engine Supply for Year-End Target
Airbus CEO expressed optimism about meeting the year-end engine supply target, despite acknowledging close margins. More definitive engine supply information is expected by end-November, with the CEO reiterating confidence in achieving the goal.
Airbus SE remains optimistic about its engine supply chain as the year-end target approaches. The company's CEO conveyed to Reuters that engine supplies from CFM should suffice to meet objectives, although the margin is tight.
Further details on engine availability are anticipated by the end of November. In the meantime, Airbus is maintaining a positive outlook, assuring stakeholders that the situation 'should be OK.'
The aerospace giant continues to monitor the situation closely, with ongoing updates expected as the year progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
