Airbus CEO Confident in Engine Supply for Year-End Target

Airbus SE remains optimistic about its engine supply chain as the year-end target approaches. The company's CEO conveyed to Reuters that engine supplies from CFM should suffice to meet objectives, although the margin is tight.

Further details on engine availability are anticipated by the end of November. In the meantime, Airbus is maintaining a positive outlook, assuring stakeholders that the situation 'should be OK.'

The aerospace giant continues to monitor the situation closely, with ongoing updates expected as the year progresses.

