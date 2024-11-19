Rajasthan's Health Revolution: Chief Minister Sharma's Vision for Accessible Care
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma prioritized affordable, quality health care in Rajasthan. During a meeting with health officials, he emphasized expediently fulfilling budgetary health commitments and introduced plans for Ayushman Model CHCs. Minister Gajendra Singh reported progress in ongoing recruitment, enhancing the state's healthcare workforce.
In a determined move to enhance healthcare in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has prioritized providing affordable and high-quality medical facilities across the state. He affirmed this agenda during a meeting on Tuesday at his office.
Sharma instructed health officials to expedite the implementation of budgetary announcements, aiming for swift and impactful action plans to bring the 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan' vision to fruition. The meeting, attended by Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, reviewed ongoing initiatives including recruitments for around 48,000 health department positions, with 8,000 appointments already completed.
Addressing rural healthcare needs, the Chief Minister announced plans to construct Ayushman Model Community Health Centers across small cities and towns. This initiative is complemented by the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana, which now offers free treatments and includes new pediatric packages. Sharma urged wide publicity of these expanded provisions.
