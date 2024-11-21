Global Health Updates: From Vaccines to Drug Developments
The WHO approved KM Biologics' mpox vaccine for emergency use. The US CDC predicts a rise in COVID-19 and RSV cases. Pfizer faced a legal setback and appointed Chris Boshoff as R&D chief. Italian health workers protested over pay, while Merck reported Keytruda injection efficacy.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the emergency use of KM Biologics' mpox vaccine, marking it as the second vaccine to receive such validation. This decision follows the declaration of mpox as a global health emergency, with a new variant spreading from Congo to neighboring regions.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of an anticipated rise in COVID-19 and RSV cases. Seasonal factors like holiday travel and indoor gatherings are expected to facilitate the spread of these viruses, according to CDC projections.
In other health news, Pfizer's attempt to reclaim $75 million from an SEC settlement was denied by a federal judge. Meanwhile, Pfizer has named Chris Boshoff as its chief of research and development amid investor pressure. Additionally, Italian health workers have staged a strike demanding better pay and working conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
