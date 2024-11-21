Left Menu

Makary Set to Lead America's Most Powerful Drug Regulator

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Johns Hopkins surgeon Martin Makary to head the FDA. Makary, known for his views on natural immunity and opposition to COVID vaccine mandates, could bring unconventional changes to the influential agency responsible for overseeing drugs, food safety, and medical devices.

Updated: 21-11-2024 05:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 05:12 IST
Amidst a whirlwind of political appointments, President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly set to name Martin Makary, a renowned surgeon and writer from Johns Hopkins, as the new head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to sources close to the matter, Makary's appointment could herald significant shifts within the agency, known for its pivotal role in drug and food regulation.

Makary, who gained attention for his stance on public health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges the prevailing discourse on vaccine mandates, advocating instead for the acknowledgment of natural immunity. Under his potential leadership, the FDA, with its $7 billion budget, might see a redefinition of its role as the global standard-bearer for drug safety and efficacy.

As the Senate prepares for confirmation discussions, Makary's appointment is poised to succeed Dr. Robert Califf. The latter made strides to update the FDA's food and inspection protocols during his tenure. As the focus shifts, many are closely watching how Makary will navigate the complexities of public health policy in a politically charged atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

