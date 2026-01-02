Gauteng Welcomes 396 New Year’s Day Babies Across Public Health Facilities

Gauteng’s public health facilities welcomed 396 babies on 1 January 2025, marking a joyful start to the new year for families across the province. According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the newborns include 198 boys and 198 girls, born across academic, regional, district hospitals and community healthcare centres.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, celebrated the momentous day by visiting Leratong Hospital in the West Rand, where she congratulated new mothers and handed out baby gift hampers. The MEC praised healthcare workers for their continued dedication, especially during the festive season when birth numbers traditionally rise.

Where the New Year’s Babies Were Born

The provincial breakdown shows strong activity across all levels of the public healthcare system:

Academic Hospitals – 79 births

Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital collectively recorded the birth of 79 newborns.

Tertiary Hospitals – 42 births

Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital and Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital saw 42 births.

Regional and District Hospitals – 204 births

Facilities such as Jubilee, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, and several others recorded more than half of the day’s total births.

Community Healthcare Centres (CHCs) – 71 births

Centres including Hillbrow CHC, Mofolo CHC, and Laudium CHC welcomed 71 babies.

Christmas Day Also Marked High Birth Numbers

The MEC also visited mothers and newborns on Christmas Day at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, where she similarly presented baby hampers. Public health facilities across Gauteng recorded 428 Christmas Day births, comprising 206 boys and 222 girls.

A Joyous Start to the Year for Families Across Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Health expressed delight at the safe deliveries and extended warm wishes to all families welcoming babies at the start of the new year. The festive period continues to highlight the commitment of healthcare professionals who work around the clock to support mothers and newborns.