Left Menu

Nursing in Crisis: Urgent Call for New Zealand's Workforce Strategy

New Zealand faces a critical nursing shortage, partly due to underfunding and a reliance on internationally qualified nurses. The country needs a robust workforce strategy to ensure a sustainable supply of domestically trained nurses. Addressing financial barriers for nursing students is key to achieving workforce equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:59 IST
Nursing in Crisis: Urgent Call for New Zealand's Workforce Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The global shortfall of trained nurses has been deemed a health emergency by the International Council of Nurses. Countries such as Australia have crafted strategies to safeguard their health systems; however, New Zealand has yet to respond adequately.

Registered nurses constitute the largest segment of the healthcare workforce. To maintain a robust health system, a steady pipeline of culturally and clinically adept nurses is essential. Yet, New Zealand grapples with both a dire shortage and an oversupply paradox, largely due to funding limitations.

The road to becoming a registered nurse requires a considerable financial and temporal commitment, often saddling graduates with significant debt. Addressing the financial hurdles is key to building a sustainable nursing workforce critical for health sustainability and workforce equity in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024