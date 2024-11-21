Nursing in Crisis: Urgent Call for New Zealand's Workforce Strategy

The global shortfall of trained nurses has been deemed a health emergency by the International Council of Nurses. Countries such as Australia have crafted strategies to safeguard their health systems; however, New Zealand has yet to respond adequately.

Registered nurses constitute the largest segment of the healthcare workforce. To maintain a robust health system, a steady pipeline of culturally and clinically adept nurses is essential. Yet, New Zealand grapples with both a dire shortage and an oversupply paradox, largely due to funding limitations.

The road to becoming a registered nurse requires a considerable financial and temporal commitment, often saddling graduates with significant debt. Addressing the financial hurdles is key to building a sustainable nursing workforce critical for health sustainability and workforce equity in New Zealand.

