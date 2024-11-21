Left Menu

WHO Chief's Health Scare in Rio

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro due to labyrinthitis and a hypertensive crisis. He first showed symptoms during the G20 summit. Local news outlet O Globo reported the incident, highlighting concerns over Tedros' health during his official visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:58 IST
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro's Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca, according to a report by local newspaper O Globo.

Tedros was admitted with symptoms of labyrinthitis and a hypertensive crisis. He initially began feeling unwell on Monday during the G20 summit, raising health concerns among officials.

The hospitalization highlights the pressures faced by global health leaders during international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

