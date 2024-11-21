WHO Chief's Health Scare in Rio
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro due to labyrinthitis and a hypertensive crisis. He first showed symptoms during the G20 summit. Local news outlet O Globo reported the incident, highlighting concerns over Tedros' health during his official visit.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro's Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca, according to a report by local newspaper O Globo.
Tedros was admitted with symptoms of labyrinthitis and a hypertensive crisis. He initially began feeling unwell on Monday during the G20 summit, raising health concerns among officials.
The hospitalization highlights the pressures faced by global health leaders during international engagements.
