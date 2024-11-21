WHO Chief's Health Scare in Rio

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro's Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca, according to a report by local newspaper O Globo.

Tedros was admitted with symptoms of labyrinthitis and a hypertensive crisis. He initially began feeling unwell on Monday during the G20 summit, raising health concerns among officials.

The hospitalization highlights the pressures faced by global health leaders during international engagements.

