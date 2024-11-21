Global Partnership Pioneers Palliative Care in Underserved India

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ajit Isaac Foundation (AIF) to roll out palliative care centres in India's underserved regions. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life for terminally ill patients and train community-based caregivers, as per June's announcement.

JHU President Ronald J Daniels emphasized the use of evidence-based approaches in this collaboration to elevate care standards. The partnership also entails developing a research fellowship and curriculum, alongside workshops and conferences to promote best practices.

AIF co-founder Ajit Isaac highlighted the severe lack of palliative care access in rural India, affecting millions. A 63-bed centre in Tumkur is set to launch in early 2025, forming the cornerstone of the initiative, which includes comprehensive training programmes.

