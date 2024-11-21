Left Menu

Global Partnership Pioneers Palliative Care in Underserved India

Johns Hopkins University partners with Ajit Isaac Foundation to launch palliative care centres in underserved areas of India. The initiative aims to enhance life quality for terminally ill patients and train caregivers. This collaboration seeks to bridge healthcare access disparities, with a research fellowship and workshops planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:21 IST
Johns Hopkins University (JHU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ajit Isaac Foundation (AIF) to roll out palliative care centres in India's underserved regions. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life for terminally ill patients and train community-based caregivers, as per June's announcement.

JHU President Ronald J Daniels emphasized the use of evidence-based approaches in this collaboration to elevate care standards. The partnership also entails developing a research fellowship and curriculum, alongside workshops and conferences to promote best practices.

AIF co-founder Ajit Isaac highlighted the severe lack of palliative care access in rural India, affecting millions. A 63-bed centre in Tumkur is set to launch in early 2025, forming the cornerstone of the initiative, which includes comprehensive training programmes.

