Struggles of Displaced Cancer Patients Amid Lebanese Conflict
The article highlights the plight of Ahmad Fahess, a Lebanese business owner and cancer patient, amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in south Lebanon. Displaced by airstrikes, Fahess and many others face challenges accessing vital cancer treatment, compounded by the nation's severe healthcare crisis.
Ahmad Fahess, a small business owner from Lebanon, was confronted with both a cancer diagnosis and the trauma of a sudden Israeli airstrike on his town of Nabatieh. Displaced alongside his family, Fahess now seeks cancer treatment at Beirut's AUBMC, overwhelmed by the dual crisis.
Lebanon has been embroiled in conflict since Israel's broad attack in September, following heightened tensions with Hezbollah militants. The war has exacerbated healthcare issues, leaving thousands of displaced cancer patients like Fahess struggling for treatment, amid a healthcare system already in distress due to the economic crisis.
With limited funds and assistance from the Cancer Support Fund, Fahess fears the drying up of resources. Many displaced patients are unable to access necessary treatments, forced to prioritize between daily survival and life-saving therapies, painting a stark picture of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
