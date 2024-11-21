Karnataka Health Minister Defends Revised Hospital Fees
Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has defended the recent hike in user fees across Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute affiliated hospitals. Despite concerns over increased charges, Rao emphasized that the adjustments were minimal and aimed at updating the fees which were last set several years ago.
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has justified the recent increase in user fees at hospitals affiliated with Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, labeling the hike as minimal.
Rao explained that the user fees, which were last revised years ago, have been increased by 10 to 20 percent, reflecting inflation and changes in economic conditions. For example, charges for special ward amenities have significantly risen, with single beds now costing more.
The Minister assured reporters that the new fees would not place a substantial burden on patients and pointed out that similar revisions have occurred under past government administrations.
