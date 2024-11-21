Global Health Updates: Innovations and Challenges in Fighting Diseases

The U.S. CDC anticipates a rise in COVID-19 and RSV cases, attributing the trend to holiday season indoor gatherings. This comes as Pfizer appoints Chris Boshoff as R&D chief amid investor pressures for innovative drugs, following criticism of the firm's acquisition spending.

Additionally, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' biliary tract cancer treatment drug has secured FDA approval, and Novartis projects sales growth through 2028. Meanwhile, weight-loss drug data from Amgen and increased drug coverage among employers continue to make headlines.

In other health news, Elon Musk's Neuralink gains approval for a clinical trial in Canada, aiming to help paralyzed individuals control devices mentally. Collaboratively, Laekna and Eli Lilly are developing a drug for obesity that preserves muscle, marking a significant step in therapeutic advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)