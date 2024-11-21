Left Menu

Britain's Direct Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Unveiled

Russia's ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, stated that Britain is directly involved in the Ukraine war. This claim follows reports of British long-range missile usage against Russian targets. Kelin asserts that such military actions could not occur without NATO and British personnel involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant escalation of tension, Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom declared that Britain has become directly involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This statement comes after allegations surfaced that British long-range missiles were used to strike targets within Russian territory.

Ambassador Andrei Kelin, speaking to Sky News, emphasized that the military engagement 'cannot happen without NATO personnel, including British staff.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

