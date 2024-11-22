Tragedy in Laos: Ill-Fated Drinks Claim Lives of Tourists

A 28-year-old British lawyer, Simone White, has tragically died after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos, marking the fifth foreign national's death in this alarming incident. Reports emerged on Thursday, revealing that White was among the tourists who fell victim to lethal methanol-laced beverages.

The British foreign ministry issued a statement: 'We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities.' The deaths of tourists, including an Australian, two Danes, and an American, have cast a shadow over Vang Vieng, a town well-known among international backpackers.

The issue of counterfeit and home-made spirits is a known problem in Laos, prompting Britain and Australia to issue warnings to their citizens traveling to the region, urging caution when consuming local alcoholic beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)