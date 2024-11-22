Left Menu

Tragedy in Laos: Ill-Fated Drinks Claim Lives of Tourists

Simone White, a British lawyer, has died after consuming methanol-laced alcohol in Laos, making her the fifth foreign national to succumb to the incident. The tragic event, affecting several tourists in Vang Vieng, highlights the dangers of counterfeit alcohol in the region, prompting warnings from international governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:19 IST
Tragedy in Laos: Ill-Fated Drinks Claim Lives of Tourists
incident
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 28-year-old British lawyer, Simone White, has tragically died after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos, marking the fifth foreign national's death in this alarming incident. Reports emerged on Thursday, revealing that White was among the tourists who fell victim to lethal methanol-laced beverages.

The British foreign ministry issued a statement: 'We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities.' The deaths of tourists, including an Australian, two Danes, and an American, have cast a shadow over Vang Vieng, a town well-known among international backpackers.

The issue of counterfeit and home-made spirits is a known problem in Laos, prompting Britain and Australia to issue warnings to their citizens traveling to the region, urging caution when consuming local alcoholic beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024