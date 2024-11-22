Kahurangi: Canterbury’s New Child and Family Mental Health Facility Opens Its Doors

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has inaugurated Kahurangi, a cutting-edge outpatient facility designed to revolutionize mental health services for children, adolescents, and families in Canterbury. The facility is part of an ongoing redevelopment of the Hillmorton Campus aimed at modernizing mental health infrastructure in the region.

A Gamechanger for Mental Health Care

“This state-of-the-art facility will transform the delivery of mental health services for young people in Canterbury,” said Minister Doocey. “With a welcoming and contemporary environment, Kahurangi has been designed to meet the needs of young people and their families while supporting modern clinical practices.”

The facility brings together several mental health teams currently operating across The Princess Margaret Hospital and Hillmorton, streamlining care pathways and ensuring seamless support for families navigating complex mental health challenges.

Community-Driven Development

Kahurangi owes much of its success to the Māia Health Foundation, which raised $6 million from community donations. These funds were instrumental in adding unique features such as sensory rooms, designed to provide calming spaces, and a therapeutic garden, fostering outdoor healing opportunities.

“What makes Kahurangi truly special is its connection to the community. This facility was created by the community, for the community,” Mr. Doocey said.

The Meaning Behind Kahurangi

The facility’s name, Kahurangi, meaning “blue skies,” was gifted by local iwi. It symbolizes hope and optimism for the young people and families it serves. Located on the Hillmorton Campus, Kahurangi reflects a commitment to culturally sensitive and inclusive care.

Part of a Broader Mental Health Infrastructure Upgrade

Kahurangi is a key milestone in the redevelopment of the Hillmorton Campus. The site has already seen significant improvements, including:

Two new clinical buildings and an energy centre opened last year.

Planned upgrades to adult inpatient units.

The development of an 80-bed adult facility, is scheduled for completion in the coming years.

Minister Doocey emphasized the importance of these investments: “Increasing access to mental health and addiction support is a priority for this Government. Upgrading infrastructure like Kahurangi is critical to supporting contemporary, effective models of care.”

Enhanced Collaboration and Efficiency

By consolidating services into one location, Kahurangi will create operational efficiencies, improve collaboration among staff, and enhance continuity of care. Its proximity to the inpatient unit will further streamline service delivery, ensuring that patients and families receive comprehensive, coordinated support.

A Vision for the Future

Kahurangi represents a major step forward in addressing mental health challenges in Canterbury, offering a welcoming, well-resourced environment for children, adolescents, and families. It underscores the Government’s commitment to fostering mental wellness through community-focused innovation and investment.