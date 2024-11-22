Dollar Dominates, Bitcoin Booms: Financial Markets on Edge

The U.S. dollar soared to its highest in 13 months on Friday, as investors speculated on the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions. Despite a modest 0.08% rise to a dollar index of 107.15, the greenback showed robust momentum in anticipation of potential rate cuts.

Bitcoin similarly glittered, hitting nearly $100,000 amid hopes for a relaxed regulatory environment under the future administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The surge marked a more than 40% increase since the U.S. election, suggesting heightened market optimism towards cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, the euro and yen struggled against the dollar's rally. Falling to its lowest since mid-May, the euro's descent was exacerbated by political tensions in Europe. The yen weakened over 7% against the dollar since October, prompting talks of further action by Japan to stabilize its currency.

