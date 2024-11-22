Dollar Dominates, Bitcoin Booms: Financial Markets on Edge
The U.S. dollar reached a 13-month high, with its strength driven by speculation on future Federal Reserve rate decisions. Bitcoin approached a record high amid potential regulatory changes under President-elect Trump. Currency market volatility impacts were also seen on the euro, yen, and the New Zealand dollar.
The U.S. dollar soared to its highest in 13 months on Friday, as investors speculated on the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions. Despite a modest 0.08% rise to a dollar index of 107.15, the greenback showed robust momentum in anticipation of potential rate cuts.
Bitcoin similarly glittered, hitting nearly $100,000 amid hopes for a relaxed regulatory environment under the future administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The surge marked a more than 40% increase since the U.S. election, suggesting heightened market optimism towards cryptocurrency.
Meanwhile, the euro and yen struggled against the dollar's rally. Falling to its lowest since mid-May, the euro's descent was exacerbated by political tensions in Europe. The yen weakened over 7% against the dollar since October, prompting talks of further action by Japan to stabilize its currency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European climate agency says 2024 will very likely be hottest year on record, reports AP.
Federal Reserve's Dilemma: Navigating Interest Rates Amid Trump's Economic Proposals
European Leaders Urge Georgia for Reforms
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Financial Turmoil
European Stocks Surge Amid Central Bank Decisions and Political Turmoil