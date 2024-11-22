Left Menu

Miracle Revival: Man Declared Dead Awakes Before Cremation

A deaf and mute man in Rajasthan was mistakenly declared dead by doctors, regaining consciousness just before his cremation. Following this incident, three doctors were suspended. Rohitash Kumar, who lives in a shelter home, is currently undergoing treatment while authorities investigate the medical oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:25 IST
In a perplexing turn of events, a 25-year-old deaf and mute man was wrongly declared dead by doctors in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, only to come back to life before his own cremation. The man, identified as Rohitash Kumar, apparently showed signs of life just as he was being laid on the funeral pyre.

The local administration swiftly reacted, suspending three doctors involved – Dr. Yogesh Jakhar, Dr. Navneet Meel, and PMO Dr. Sandeep Pachar – and initiating a probe into what seems like a severe lapse in medical protocol. Kumar, who resides in a shelter home and lacks family support, is now receiving care in the ICU where his condition is reported as stable.

Authorities have assured the commencement of an investigation, led by a committee, to understand the oversight. Revenue officer Mahendra Mund and Deputy Director of Social Justice Department Pawan Poonia have been actively involved in ensuring justice and procedural rectification in the aftermath of this bewildering episode.

