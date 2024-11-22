Abbott Revolutionizes Cardiac Care with New Leadless Pacemaker Launch in India

In a significant development for cardiac healthcare in India, Abbott has announced the launch of its latest technology, the AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker, approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the US FDA.

This advanced pacemaker, distinct from traditional models, eliminates the need for a chest incision and cardiac leads, reducing the risk of related complications. It aims to deliver an easier implantation process for medical practitioners.

Balbir Singh, Chairman of Cardiology at Max Superspeciality Hospital, and Vanita Arora of Apollo Hospitals Delhi underline its benefits, including retrievability, making it a critical option for patients with evolving therapeutic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)