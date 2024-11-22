Left Menu

Abbott Revolutionizes Cardiac Care with New Leadless Pacemaker Launch in India

Abbott has launched its AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker in India, approved by both Indian and US regulatory bodies. It's designed to treat slow heart rhythms, offering a seamless implantation process and addressing issues with traditional pacemakers. Experts highlight its advantages, like avoiding complications linked to conventional cardiac leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:34 IST
Abbott Revolutionizes Cardiac Care with New Leadless Pacemaker Launch in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for cardiac healthcare in India, Abbott has announced the launch of its latest technology, the AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker, approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the US FDA.

This advanced pacemaker, distinct from traditional models, eliminates the need for a chest incision and cardiac leads, reducing the risk of related complications. It aims to deliver an easier implantation process for medical practitioners.

Balbir Singh, Chairman of Cardiology at Max Superspeciality Hospital, and Vanita Arora of Apollo Hospitals Delhi underline its benefits, including retrievability, making it a critical option for patients with evolving therapeutic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024