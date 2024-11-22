Abbott Revolutionizes Cardiac Care with New Leadless Pacemaker Launch in India
Abbott has launched its AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker in India, approved by both Indian and US regulatory bodies. It's designed to treat slow heart rhythms, offering a seamless implantation process and addressing issues with traditional pacemakers. Experts highlight its advantages, like avoiding complications linked to conventional cardiac leads.
In a significant development for cardiac healthcare in India, Abbott has announced the launch of its latest technology, the AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker, approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the US FDA.
This advanced pacemaker, distinct from traditional models, eliminates the need for a chest incision and cardiac leads, reducing the risk of related complications. It aims to deliver an easier implantation process for medical practitioners.
Balbir Singh, Chairman of Cardiology at Max Superspeciality Hospital, and Vanita Arora of Apollo Hospitals Delhi underline its benefits, including retrievability, making it a critical option for patients with evolving therapeutic needs.
