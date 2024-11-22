Revolutionary Pacemaker Launch: Abbott Introduces Cutting-Edge Heart Technology in India

Abbott has announced the introduction of a groundbreaking pacemaker in India designed to treat patients suffering from slow heart rhythms.

The AVEIR VR single-chamber ventricular leadless pacemaker, approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the USFDA, aims to enhance heart rhythm management, the company disclosed on Friday.

Ajay Singh Chauhan from Abbott explained that the device simplifies implantation and retrieval processes, while experts like Dr. Balbir Singh highlight its capacity to overcome traditional pacemaker complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)