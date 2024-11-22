Left Menu

Global Mpox Crisis Escalates: WHO's Highest Alert in Action

The World Health Organization has reiterated that the Mpox outbreak remains a public health emergency. The epidemic, intensifying since August, predominantly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, demands a coordinated international response. Over 46,000 suspected cases and over 1,000 deaths have been reported. Global vaccination efforts are underway.

22-11-2024
The World Health Organization (WHO) has reaffirmed that the ongoing Mpox outbreak represents a significant public health emergency. This declaration follows the spread of the virus variant, clade Ib, beyond its initial surge in the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighboring countries and various other regions worldwide.

In response to this escalating health crisis, the WHO has emphasized the importance of a unified international response. Over 46,000 suspected cases and more than 1,000 deaths have been reported across Africa, mainly in Congo. The WHO continues to advocate for increased vigilance and operational action at all levels.

Efforts to curb the outbreak include accelerated vaccine approvals. Recently, the WHO endorsed Bavarian Nordic's and Japan's KM Biologics' vaccines for emergency use, addressing previous criticisms regarding vaccine deployment delays. The global health community is now focused on controlling the spread and reducing the impact of the virus.

