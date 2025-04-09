U.S. Mediates to Reopen Congo's Key Tin Mine Amidst Security Crisis
The United States is negotiating to reopen Congo's major tin mine, Bisie, shut due to security threats. Talks involved U.S. and Congo, discussing critical mineral partnerships amidst regional tensions involving the M23 rebels. Washington's involvement aims to stabilize operations and uphold geopolitical interests.
The United States is actively involved in negotiations to ensure the reopening of the Bisie tin mine in eastern Congo, currently affected by regional conflict. Sources informed Reuters that the discussions are connected to a broader initiative on critical minerals partnerships between Washington and Kinshasa.
The site, operated by Alphamin, temporarily halted production due to security threats from Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have strategically retreated, potentially under U.S. diplomatic influence. President Trump's senior Africa adviser, Massad Boulos, has reportedly been instrumental in these efforts.
Proactive diplomatic engagement by Washington, amid allegations of Rwandan support for M23 rebels, aims to foster regional stability. The U.S. is hopeful for a swift resumption of operations at the mine, which contributes significantly to global tin supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
