First US Minor Confirmed with Bird Flu: A California Case Sparks Concern

A California child has been confirmed as the first US minor to contract bird flu, according to health officials on Friday.

The infected child, residing in Alameda County, exhibited only mild symptoms and is on the road to recovery following antiviral medication, stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No further details about the child were provided.

This case contributes to the 55 bird flu infections reported across the US this year, with California accounting for 29 of these instances. Most cases involved farmworkers with mild symptoms, though the exact cause of infection in a non-farmworker adult in Missouri remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)