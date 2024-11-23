Left Menu

First US Minor Confirmed with Bird Flu: A California Case Sparks Concern

Health officials report the first US minor confirmed with bird flu in California. The child, who lives in Alameda County, experienced mild symptoms and is recovering after antiviral treatment. This case raises US bird flu reports to 55, with investigations into infection sources ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 01:35 IST
First US Minor Confirmed with Bird Flu: A California Case Sparks Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A California child has been confirmed as the first US minor to contract bird flu, according to health officials on Friday.

The infected child, residing in Alameda County, exhibited only mild symptoms and is on the road to recovery following antiviral medication, stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No further details about the child were provided.

This case contributes to the 55 bird flu infections reported across the US this year, with California accounting for 29 of these instances. Most cases involved farmworkers with mild symptoms, though the exact cause of infection in a non-farmworker adult in Missouri remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024