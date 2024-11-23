Canada Confirms First Clade I Mpox Case as Global Health Emergency Escalates
Canada confirmed its first case of clade I mpox in Manitoba, linked to an outbreak in Africa. The Public Health Agency of Canada is working with health authorities to monitor the situation, while the World Health Organization sees the outbreak as an ongoing public health emergency.
Canada's public health agency announced the country's first confirmed case of clade I mpox in Manitoba, linked to travel and an outbreak in central and eastern Africa.
The National Microbiology Laboratory reported the positive test result on November 22. The World Health Organization has reclassified mpox as a global health emergency after a new variant, clade Ib, spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The virus spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and lesions. While the risk to the general population is considered low, the Public Health Agency of Canada is actively monitoring the outbreak and conducting contact tracing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
