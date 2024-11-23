Left Menu

IMF Approves Third Review of Sri Lanka's Bailout Amid Economic Vulnerability

The International Monetary Fund has approved the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout, providing an additional $333 million in funding. Despite signs of economic recovery, the IMF warns that the country's economy remains vulnerable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:20 IST
IMF Approves Third Review of Sri Lanka's Bailout Amid Economic Vulnerability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the green light to the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout package, though it cautions that the nation's economic stability is still precarious.

This latest approval, announced on Saturday, will release approximately $333 million, increasing the total disbursement to around $1.3 billion for the struggling South Asian country.

According to a statement from the IMF, while there are emerging signs of economic recovery, significant challenges remain ahead for Sri Lanka's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024