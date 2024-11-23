IMF Approves Third Review of Sri Lanka's Bailout Amid Economic Vulnerability

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the green light to the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout package, though it cautions that the nation's economic stability is still precarious.

This latest approval, announced on Saturday, will release approximately $333 million, increasing the total disbursement to around $1.3 billion for the struggling South Asian country.

According to a statement from the IMF, while there are emerging signs of economic recovery, significant challenges remain ahead for Sri Lanka's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)