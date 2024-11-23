IMF Approves Third Review of Sri Lanka's Bailout Amid Economic Vulnerability
The International Monetary Fund has approved the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout, providing an additional $333 million in funding. Despite signs of economic recovery, the IMF warns that the country's economy remains vulnerable.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the green light to the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout package, though it cautions that the nation's economic stability is still precarious.
This latest approval, announced on Saturday, will release approximately $333 million, increasing the total disbursement to around $1.3 billion for the struggling South Asian country.
According to a statement from the IMF, while there are emerging signs of economic recovery, significant challenges remain ahead for Sri Lanka's financial health.
