Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Medical College Claims 17 Infant Lives

A devastating fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's neonatal intensive care unit claimed the lives of 17 infants. Two more newborns died after being rescued. Medical officials confirmed the cause of death as illness. Congress leaders plan to visit the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Medical College Claims 17 Infant Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College when a fire swept through its neonatal intensive care unit, resulting in the deaths of 17 infants. The blaze, which broke out on November 15, initially led to the rescue of 39 newborns.

According to Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, the principal of the medical college, two more infants succumbed to their conditions after being saved from the fire. He reported that 10 infants died on the night of the incident, while others later died due to various illnesses.

Ajay Rai, Congress state chief, and Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia are set to visit Jhansi to meet the families affected by the tragedy. This visit aims to provide support and condolences during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

