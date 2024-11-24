Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Medical College Claims 17 Infant Lives

Tragedy struck the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College when a fire swept through its neonatal intensive care unit, resulting in the deaths of 17 infants. The blaze, which broke out on November 15, initially led to the rescue of 39 newborns.

According to Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, the principal of the medical college, two more infants succumbed to their conditions after being saved from the fire. He reported that 10 infants died on the night of the incident, while others later died due to various illnesses.

Ajay Rai, Congress state chief, and Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia are set to visit Jhansi to meet the families affected by the tragedy. This visit aims to provide support and condolences during this difficult time.

