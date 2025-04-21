Türkiye Expands Healthcare Aid with New Neonatal ICU at Port Sudan Hospital

In a significant step towards bolstering healthcare infrastructure in conflict-affected regions of Sudan, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has inaugurated a new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Port Hospital in Port Sudan, located in the eastern part of the country. The move comes at a crucial time, as Port Sudan has become the temporary administrative capital amid ongoing internal conflict and hosts thousands of internally displaced people.

The opening ceremony of the NICU was held with high-level attendance, including Sudan’s Minister of Health, Dr. Heysem Muhammed Ibrahim, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Khartoum, Fatih Yıldız, and TİKA’s Country Coordinator in Sudan, Galip Yılmaz. The event underscored the long-standing cooperation between Türkiye and Sudan, particularly in the health sector.

Minister Ibrahim expressed heartfelt appreciation for the continued support provided by Türkiye, emphasizing that this new facility is not only a medical asset but also a symbol of solidarity. “We are deeply grateful to the government and the people of Türkiye. Their consistent support has made a tangible difference in our healthcare system, especially in this period of great difficulty,” he said.

He noted that the health partnership between the two nations has seen the implementation of several collaborative projects in recent years. These include the rehabilitation of healthcare facilities, implementation of modern treatment protocols, and the training of Sudanese medical staff. Ibrahim also highlighted Türkiye’s role in the rehabilitation of the historic Suakin Hospital and the establishment of Turkish-built hospitals in various parts of Sudan.

Ambassador Fatih Yıldız reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Sudan, particularly in the health sector, which he described as a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation. “Healthcare is a key area where we have focused our efforts. TİKA’s hospital projects, both in times of peace and crisis, have been widely welcomed by the Sudanese people,” he said.

The ambassador explained that the city of Port Sudan, currently serving as the de facto capital due to the conflict in Khartoum and other regions, is facing immense pressure on its health services due to the influx of displaced populations. “This neonatal intensive care unit is essential. It will directly address the needs of vulnerable infants and help alleviate some of the pressure on the overburdened Port Hospital,” Yıldız stated.

Galip Yılmaz, TİKA’s Coordinator in Sudan, gave further details about the new unit, noting that it includes state-of-the-art equipment tailored to meet neonatal needs, such as incubators, ventilators, and monitoring systems. He said that TİKA worked closely with both Turkish and Sudanese medical experts to ensure the unit meets international standards and responds effectively to the current healthcare demands in the region.

The new neonatal intensive care unit is expected to significantly improve survival rates among newborns in the region, particularly those born prematurely or with serious health conditions. Sudan has been grappling with a fragile healthcare system for years, further strained by conflict and economic hardship.

This latest contribution by Türkiye not only fills a critical gap in neonatal care in eastern Sudan but also strengthens humanitarian bonds between the two nations. As the country continues to navigate one of the most challenging periods in its modern history, international assistance like this becomes vital for safeguarding lives and restoring hope.

TİKA officials confirmed that they are planning more healthcare and development projects in Sudan in the coming months, further cementing Türkiye’s role as a key international partner in Sudan’s recovery and development efforts.