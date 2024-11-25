Paving the Path: AICC RCOG Advocates Mandatory HPV Vaccination

The All India Coordinating Committee of Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (AICC RCOG) has called for mandatory HPV vaccinations for adolescents and young adults, aiming to prevent cervical cancer, as announced on Monday.

The RCOG panel endorses making the HPV vaccine accessible to all eligible groups, identifying this as a fundamental move to curb and manage HPV-related diseases in India.

The report highlights that nearly 98.4% of cervical cancer cases in India are linked to nine HPV types. Screenings prior to vaccination are deemed unnecessary, with HPV vaccines potentially preventing over 90% of related cancers, according to AICC RCOG Chair Dr. Uma Ram. The organization aligns with RCOG's mission to enhance women's health and gynecological clinical practices while offering training and MRCOG exams in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)