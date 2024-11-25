Left Menu

Breakthroughs and Setbacks in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Recent health news highlights major developments in pharmaceuticals, including Merck's promising Winrevair for pulmonary arterial hypertension, setbacks for Biohaven and Cassava in spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's research, and ongoing adjustments around Novo Nordisk's Wegovy amid supply shortages and FDA protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:28 IST
In recent pharmaceutical developments, Merck has emerged with a potential breakthrough. Their drug, Winrevair, has shown promise by significantly reducing death risk among pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. This news comes shortly after receiving U.S. approval for the treatment of this rare lung condition.

Contrastingly, Biohaven faces challenges as its spinal muscular atrophy treatment failed to achieve the main objectives in a pivotal study, causing a notable drop in the company's share value. Similarly, Cassava Sciences announced that its Alzheimer's drug did not meet primary targets, marking another setback in their research initiatives.

Meanwhile, the issue of obesity drug shortages remains critical. Over 200,000 prescriptions of Wegovy copies are being filled each month, drawing attention from the FDA, which is pondering the drug's shortage status and the implications for compounding pharmacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

