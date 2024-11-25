Delhi High Court Urged to Expedite Aid for Rare Disease Patient

The Delhi High Court has demanded an immediate response from the Centre regarding a petition filed on behalf of a young girl suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, an urgent case needing both financial aid and access to critical medicine.

The girl's mother has emphasized that the life-saving treatment, Zolgensma, is prohibitively expensive, costing around Rs 17.5 crore, a significant burden for their middle-class family. The petition references the National Policy for Rare Diseases which mandates government support for such cases.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has notified the Centre, insisting on a comprehensive response by December 3. The plea seeks the National Rare Diseases Committee's expedited approval to facilitate treatment from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a recognized centre of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)