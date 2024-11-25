Tragic Fire at Neonatal Unit Claims More Lives
A recent fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's neonatal intensive care unit resulted in the death of 18 infants. Meanwhile, 39 newborns were rescued from the fire. The majority succumbed to illnesses post-rescue, highlighting critical safety and health challenges.
In a devastating incident, the death toll from a fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's neonatal intensive care unit has risen to 18. According to hospital sources, one more infant succumbed to the aftermath's health complications.
The deadly blaze originally took place on the night of November 15, causing immense chaos and concern. A total of 39 newborns were rescued from the fire.
Hospital officials reported that 10 children died on the night of the fire, while others did not survive due to subsequent health issues. The tragedy emphasizes the urgent need for improved safety protocols in medical facilities.
