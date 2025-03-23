Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Union Minister Accuses Leaders in RG Kar Medical College Case

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar accused three leaders, including Somnath Dey, of involvement in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The accusations prompted protests and raised questions about the handling of the case. The victim's parents had approached the Supreme Court for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:10 IST
BJP workers protest against the RG Kar Medical College incident in North 24 Parganas (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has made waves by alleging that three political leaders, including Somnath Dey, were complicit in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident. Majumdar insists that Dey's appointment as Chairman of Panihati Municipality by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a reward for allegedly destroying evidence by incinerating the victim's body.

The accusations have incited protests in North 24 Parganas, where Majumdar, accompanied by BJP workers, voiced his allegations. This has reignited scrutiny of the case's management and the potential political involvement. The scandalous crime shook the nation after a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered dead on August 9, 2024, sparking significant public outcry and demanding justice for the victim.

Originally investigated by local police, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation following dissatisfaction expressed by the Calcutta High Court. Key suspect Sanjay Roy was arrested by the CBI and subsequently convicted. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has permitted the victim's parents to pursue their petition with the Calcutta High Court, which is already under review by its single judge bench.

