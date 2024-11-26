Drones Over USAF Bases in England Prompt Military Investigation

Unidentified drones have been detected over three United States Air Force bases in England, as confirmed by a USAF spokesperson on Tuesday. These incidents have occurred at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell between November 20 and 26.

The British Ministry of Defence is taking the threat seriously, reporting robust measures to support the U.S. Air Force response. Citing sources, PA Media indicated British troops are aiding the investigation to identify the operators behind these aerial sightings.

Reports suggest around 60 military members are involved, amid growing concerns that the drones are part of a sinister plot. The MOD and USAF have yet to officially comment on the deployment of these troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)