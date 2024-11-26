UK-India Healthcare Trade Mission 2024: Revolutionizing Global Health Collaborations

A delegation of 13 British healthcare companies specializing in medical technology and AI is participating in the 10th UK-India Healthcare Trade Mission 2024. The delegation is engaging with industry leaders in Mumbai, Bangalore, and New Delhi from November 26 to 28.

The mission aims to create a lasting impact on the health and well-being of citizens in both the UK and India, serving as a model for international cooperation. Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia, emphasized the potential of digital healthcare in both regions.

NHS England's Sir Stephen Powis noted that the focus is on leveraging innovation in digital, med-tech, and education to meet rising healthcare demands. UK companies are seeking partnerships with Indian hospitals and tech firms to spread innovation benefiting patients in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)