Unidentified Drones Circle US Air Force Bases in England: Investigation Intensifies

Unidentified drones have been spotted over three US Air Force bases in England, prompting a serious response from military officials. The incidents are under investigation, with British troops assisting. Coordinated efforts are suspected, although the motives remain unclear. The USAF asserts no current threat to personnel or assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning development, unidentified drones have been observed over three United States Air Force bases situated in England, according to official reports made public on Tuesday.

The small unmanned aerial systems were detected in proximity, and directly over, RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell between November 20 and November 26, a spokesperson revealed in a statement circulated to Reuters. The bases, two located in Suffolk and one in Norfolk, are under lease by the USAF from the British government.

Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, emphasized the seriousness with which the U.S. military is treating these drones incursions. According to him, base leadership has confirmed there is currently no threat to those stationed at the facilities or to their assets. However, inquiries continue as early assessments suggest the drone flights are coordinated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

