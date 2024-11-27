Left Menu

Healthcare Giants Navigate New Challenges

Amid global health developments, Italy's Recordati might be sold, with CVC Capital exploring options. The U.S. debates the removal of fluoride from water, while Amgen's new drug disappoints, impacting shares. The UK focuses on mental health to boost employment, and Neuralink plans a new trial for brain implants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:31 IST
Italy's Recordati, a prominent drugmaker, may soon be on the market as CVC Capital, its primary investor, seeks potential buyers. The company's future became a subject of heightened speculation during the summer, after renowned investment banks were tasked with exploring new avenues.

In the U.S., discussions regarding the removal of fluoride from public water supplies are resurfacing. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., likely nominee for the Department of Health and Human Services, has suggested that President-elect Donald Trump could advocate for this change, spurring debates over fluoridation's role in public health.

Meanwhile, in a recent clinical trial, Amgen's experimental weight-loss drug fell short of expectations, causing a 12% dip in the company's shares. The trial, although showing promising weight reduction results, did not meet investors' high hopes, bringing the future of the drug into question.

