Dollar Dynamics Amid Tariff Tensions: A Global Currency Snapshot

The U.S. dollar consolidated against key global currencies on Wednesday as the market cautiously eyed President-elect Donald Trump's tariff promises. Investors are also closely watching for significant U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

Trump's declaration of large tariffs on major trade partners Canada, Mexico, and China has stirred unease among investors, although reactions were somewhat subdued later in the day. "Markets are likely to remain edgy as a second Trump administration brings back uncertainty about policy making in the U.S.," noted Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Amid these developments, the dollar index was slightly down while the yen strengthened thanks to safe-haven demand and speculation of a rate hike in Japan. The market's attention now turns to the upcoming holiday closure in the U.S. and further implications of Trump's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)