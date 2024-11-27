Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Closure of Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur

Residents of Hamirpur, including women, have protested against the closure of a charitable hospital run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The protest arises over land transfer issues with the state government, affecting GST exemption and hospital services. The hospital has served over 900 villages for two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:01 IST
Protests Erupt Over Closure of Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a wave of protests surged through Hamirpur as residents, spearheaded by women, voiced their discontent over the impending closure of a charitable hospital operated by Radha Soami Satsang Beas in the Bhota area.

The villagers, demanding the state government resolve land transfer issues preventing continued hospital operations, have pledged daily demonstrations from 11 am to 4 pm. The closure notice cited compliance problems with the Land Ceiling Act, impacting GST exemption efforts.

Located along the Hamirpur-Shimla highway, this 75-bed facility has freely served thousands across over 900 villages since 2000. Without state action, residents promise ongoing peaceful protests, emphasizing their reliance on these critical medical resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024