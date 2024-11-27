Protests Erupt Over Closure of Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur

On Wednesday, a wave of protests surged through Hamirpur as residents, spearheaded by women, voiced their discontent over the impending closure of a charitable hospital operated by Radha Soami Satsang Beas in the Bhota area.

The villagers, demanding the state government resolve land transfer issues preventing continued hospital operations, have pledged daily demonstrations from 11 am to 4 pm. The closure notice cited compliance problems with the Land Ceiling Act, impacting GST exemption efforts.

Located along the Hamirpur-Shimla highway, this 75-bed facility has freely served thousands across over 900 villages since 2000. Without state action, residents promise ongoing peaceful protests, emphasizing their reliance on these critical medical resources.

