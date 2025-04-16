Finland's Border Closure: A Strategic Stand Against Migration Weaponization

In a decisive move, Finland announced on Wednesday that its eastern border with Russia would remain closed indefinitely, citing potential threats to national security.

The closure, initially enacted in late 2023, came amidst a surge of asylum seekers from countries such as Syria and Somalia. Finland has accused Moscow of manipulating migration as leverage in response to Finland's NATO membership, though the Kremlin has denied these allegations.

The Finnish government stated it would regularly evaluate the border situation, reconsidering the decision if national security threats diminish. An emergency law allows Finland to reject asylum applications from migrants crossing its closed eastern border, underscoring the seriousness of the current geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)