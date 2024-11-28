Left Menu

Record Net Migration Challenges UK Policies in 2023

Net migration to Britain surged to a record 900,000 in 2023, surpassing initial estimates. The surge strains housing and services, despite employer reliance on foreign workers. Revised data from ONS emphasizes unprecedented levels since 2021, with immigration policies contributing to the shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:44 IST
Record Net Migration Challenges UK Policies in 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2023, Britain's net migration hit an unprecedented high of 900,000, significantly above initial forecasts, despite tighter visa restrictions that have begun to moderate the influx. Official data, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday, highlights this stark increase.

Amid increasing concerns over housing shortages and public service pressures, the need for foreign workers in critical sectors such as healthcare remains undeniable. With the UK's population at approximately 68 million, this has become a pivotal issue. The ONS revised net migration estimates for the 12 months to June 2023 to 906,000, up from 740,000.

Changes in visa policies, particularly those affecting EU migrants post-Brexit, have reshaped the migration landscape, leading to an increase in arrivals from countries like India, Nigeria, and Pakistan. Labour's recent government seeks to address these trends by focusing on internal worker training, criticizing previous Conservative policies for the migration surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024