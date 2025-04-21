Supreme Court Deliberates on Potential Sanction for Corruption Probe
The Supreme Court referred a plea by BJP leader B S Yediyurappa concerning prior sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act to a larger bench. This follows a Karnataka High Court order on revived corruption charges, with pivotal questions on judicial requirements before prosecuting under Sections 156(3) and 17A of CrPC.
The Supreme Court has escalated to a larger bench the review of legal questions following BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's plea. Central to the review is whether a prior sanction is necessary for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act after a lower court's inquiry order.
During judgment dictation, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra acknowledged similar legal issues awaiting a larger bench's review, prompting them to refrain from delivering a ruling for maintaining judicial propriety. This development redirects the decision-making to a more authoritative judicial body.
The Karnataka High Court had previously revived a corruption case against Yediyurappa upon a plea by A Alam Pasha. Allegations claim corruption involving industrial land allocation. The Supreme Court's examination will focus on the necessity of prior sanction, exploring whether recent judicial interpretations necessitate procedural adjustments.
