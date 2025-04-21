Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh
A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district resulted in four deaths and 20 injuries after a pickup truck overturned following a collision with a speeding motorcycle. The victims were part of a marriage party traveling to Karondia village. The deceased have been identified as Rajbhan Baiga, Premlal Baiga, Shivpujan, and Gorelal Baiga.
A devastating accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district claimed four lives on Monday when a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle, leading to the vehicle overturning. Police have reported that the mishap also left 20 people injured.
The incident unfolded on the Karondia Gada road during the afternoon, according to Devlond police station in charge DK Dahia. The motorcycle was reportedly speeding at the time of the collision, resulting in the pickup truck, which carried a marriage party, veering off course and overturning.
The deceased individuals have been identified as members of the marriage party: Rajbhan Baiga (45), Premlal Baiga (40), Shivpujan (35), and Gorelal Baiga (50). All were passengers on the pickup traveling from Bahera Dol area in Sidhi district to Karondia village.
