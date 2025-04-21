Left Menu

Political Storm: The Gandhi Vendetta

Former Union minister P Chidambaram defends Sonia and Rahul Gandhi against the ED's chargesheet in the National Herald case, calling it a politically driven vendetta. He claims no money laundering occurred, comparing the situation to the Indian government's equity conversion with Vodafone. Chidambaram emphasizes the Congress party's resolve to fight back.

  • India

In a staunch defense of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister P Chidambaram criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case, labeling it as political abuse. Speaking at the Delhi Congress office, Chidambaram accused the ED of acting on political vendettas against Congress leaders.

Chidambaram highlighted that no crime proceeds were involved, contesting the jurisdiction of the ED over the matter. He stated that the Congress party remains determined to counter what he termed a 'political assault,' drawing parallels to the Indian government's conversion of Vodafone's liabilities into equity.

The Gandhis were charged alongside others for allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore, yet Chidambaram questioned the accuracy and motivation behind such figures, emphasizing the non-profit nature of Young Indian and the lack of financial gains by its shareholders or directors.

