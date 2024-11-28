Critical Health Workforce and Licensing Crisis Unveiled in Bihar

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has laid bare significant deficiencies within Bihar's healthcare sector. These include acute shortages of both doctors and paramedical staff, alongside the majority of blood banks operating without valid licenses.

The performance audit, covering the period from 2016 to 2022, details that the state requires 124,919 doctors to serve its population, yet only 58,144 were available as of January 2022. This falls drastically short of World Health Organization recommendations and the national average.

The report further exposes startling gaps in healthcare staffing, with 61% of primary and 56% of secondary healthcare positions unfilled. Moreover, it's revealed that blood banks continue to operate despite lacking valid licenses due to unaddressed equipment shortages. Additionally, issues were found in drug procurement and ambulance readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)