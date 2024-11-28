Left Menu

Critical Health Workforce and Licensing Crisis Unveiled in Bihar

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India reveals severe shortages of medical personnel and issues with blood bank licensing in Bihar. The audit highlights deficits in primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare staffing, and provides startling details on expired licenses and insufficient supplies in hospitals and ambulances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:22 IST
Critical Health Workforce and Licensing Crisis Unveiled in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has laid bare significant deficiencies within Bihar's healthcare sector. These include acute shortages of both doctors and paramedical staff, alongside the majority of blood banks operating without valid licenses.

The performance audit, covering the period from 2016 to 2022, details that the state requires 124,919 doctors to serve its population, yet only 58,144 were available as of January 2022. This falls drastically short of World Health Organization recommendations and the national average.

The report further exposes startling gaps in healthcare staffing, with 61% of primary and 56% of secondary healthcare positions unfilled. Moreover, it's revealed that blood banks continue to operate despite lacking valid licenses due to unaddressed equipment shortages. Additionally, issues were found in drug procurement and ambulance readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024