Health News Briefs: Breakthroughs and Controversies

The latest health news includes studies on medications for thyroid issues and breast cancer, the healthcare industry's response to Medicare pricing, advancements in asthma treatment, and novel drugs entering markets. Additionally, the WHO calls for H5N1 monitoring, and debates on assisted dying and transgender care arise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 02:25 IST
In cutting-edge health news, studies reveal potential links between thyroid medication and bone loss, as well as innovations to prevent breast cancer recurrence. Meanwhile, the healthcare sector grapples with Medicare drug pricing rules under the Trump administration, as lobbyists advocate for a shift in negotiation timelines.

A groundbreaking finding shows AstraZeneca's Fasenra is more effective during asthma attacks than standard oral steroids, offering a 30% reduction in additional treatment necessity. This reflects an ongoing transformation in severe asthma management. Furthermore, AstraZeneca's Enhertu gains momentum as it gets incorporated into China's state-supported insurance scheme.

Public health faces pivotal issues with the WHO emphasizing the need for stringent H5N1 bird flu monitoring. Moreover, the Africa CDC forecasts mpox cases stabilizing in the upcoming months. On another front, British lawmakers encounter ethical debates on assisted dying, while healthcare access for transgender individuals incites significant discourse within the U.S. legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

