India Shifts to Monthly Unemployment Data Release

In a major shift aimed at enhancing data transparency, the Indian government will commence the monthly release of unemployment figures, effective May 15. This change, announced by a senior official, signifies a move away from the previous quarterly reporting.

The initial dataset will encompass figures from January to March, with subsequent data released each month. This decision marks an unprecedented step by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, reflecting a growing emphasis on timely and credible data collection.

The initiative aligns India with other major economies that regularly publish high-frequency unemployment data. Furthermore, the government plans to release private capital expenditure data by the end of April and include a survey of service sector enterprises from next year, ensuring comprehensive economic insights.

