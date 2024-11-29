Empowering Lives: A Community Healthcare Revolution

A significant healthcare event unfolded in New Delhi as Goel Medicos hosted a large-scale medical camp on November 29, 2024. The camp, attended by over 5000 leprosy patients, offered free medicines, lab tests, and essential services like blood pressure monitoring and wound dressing.

Former BJP Minister Nishit Parmanik attended the event, commending the organizers for their dedication to public welfare. He distributed blankets and praised the organization's consistent efforts in holding leprosy camps, blood drives, and supporting underprivileged communities.

Under the leadership of Dr. Basant Goel, whose international accolades include the 'Bharat Kirtimaan' Award, Goel Medicos has become a beacon of community service. Dr. Goel's commitment to philanthropy ensures continued impactful healthcare initiatives reaching those most in need.

