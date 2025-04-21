Deadly Truck Crash Shocks Lonavla: Tragedy on Pune-Mumbai Highway

In a tragic incident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, three people were killed, and 12 others were injured when a truck crashed into five vehicles near Lonavla hill station late Sunday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 10.20 pm at Battery Hill, near Bor Ghat, after the truck reportedly suffered a brake failure while descending a slope, according to police officials.

The deceased include a 10-year-old girl and her father, along with another individual. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving treatment, confirmed Suhas Jagtap, senior inspector of the Lonavla police station.

