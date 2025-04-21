Left Menu

Deadly Truck Crash Shocks Lonavla: Tragedy on Pune-Mumbai Highway

A tragic truck crash on the old Pune-Mumbai highway has left three dead, including a father and his 10-year-old daughter, and 12 others injured. The incident occurred near Lonavla hill station due to a brake failure as the truck descended a slope, impacting five vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:16 IST
Deadly Truck Crash Shocks Lonavla: Tragedy on Pune-Mumbai Highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, three people were killed, and 12 others were injured when a truck crashed into five vehicles near Lonavla hill station late Sunday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 10.20 pm at Battery Hill, near Bor Ghat, after the truck reportedly suffered a brake failure while descending a slope, according to police officials.

The deceased include a 10-year-old girl and her father, along with another individual. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving treatment, confirmed Suhas Jagtap, senior inspector of the Lonavla police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025