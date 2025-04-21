Deadly Truck Crash Shocks Lonavla: Tragedy on Pune-Mumbai Highway
A tragic truck crash on the old Pune-Mumbai highway has left three dead, including a father and his 10-year-old daughter, and 12 others injured. The incident occurred near Lonavla hill station due to a brake failure as the truck descended a slope, impacting five vehicles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, three people were killed, and 12 others were injured when a truck crashed into five vehicles near Lonavla hill station late Sunday night.
The crash occurred at approximately 10.20 pm at Battery Hill, near Bor Ghat, after the truck reportedly suffered a brake failure while descending a slope, according to police officials.
The deceased include a 10-year-old girl and her father, along with another individual. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving treatment, confirmed Suhas Jagtap, senior inspector of the Lonavla police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daring Fire Stunt in Ram Navami Procession Results in Burn Injuries
Tragic Spike in Animal Fatalities at Delhi Zoo
Pawan Kalyan Visits Son Recovering from Fire Accident Injuries
Tragic End: Grocery Store Owner Succumbs to Injuries After Grudge Attack
IPL 2023: Key Player Replacements as Injuries Strike Major Teams