Farooq Abdullah Urges Immediate Action Amid Jammu-Kashmir Flood Crisis
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah called for relocation and rehabilitation for families affected by flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. He described it as a 'national disaster' and urged the Centre to provide immediate assistance and implement better disaster-prevention measures.
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has called for the urgent relocation and rehabilitation of families impacted by recent flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, describing the situation as a 'national disaster'.
Abdullah, speaking on Monday, urged prompt intervention from the Centre to assist affected residents, while also emphasizing the need for improved water management systems to prevent future disasters. The calamity, triggered by heavy rains and cloudbursts, has left three dead and stranded hundreds as the region's infrastructure crumbled under the pressure.
The landslide-hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed for a second day, with clearance operations ongoing. Abdullah highlighted the need for alternative routes and called for additional tunnels to avoid such disasters.
