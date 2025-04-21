Court Clash: Temple vs Mosque Legal Battle Resumes

A fast-track court has rescheduled the contentious case between Nilkanth Mahadev Temple and Shamsi Jama Masjid for May 28. Judge Pushpendra Chaudhary, who recently assumed his position, announced the delay, stating the need to review case documents thoroughly before proceeding.

The case has faced a series of delays, largely due to the absence of legal representation from the Shamsi Jama Masjid's Intazamiya Committee, despite multiple summons. Advocate Ved Prakash Sahu, representing the temple, expressed that the judge's review would dictate whether to restart arguments or continue from where they left off.

The history of the case involves claims from Mukesh Patel, from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, alleging the temple's existence at the mosque site and seeking worship permission. Legal proceedings were further complicated by a Supreme Court directive impacting lower court jurisdiction, leading to several adjournments.

(With inputs from agencies.)